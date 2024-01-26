Who Contributed More to the Constitution and Its Preamble? Nehru, Not Ambedkar

f) In his ‘States and Minorities’, Dr Ambedkar presented another absurd demand. He wanted people belonging to the Depressed Classes to be taken out of their traditional villages and resettled into separate “new villages” created exclusively for them! Why? Because, according to him, “A perpetual war is going on every day in every village between the Hindus and the Untouchables.” This was a highly exaggerated assertion.

Furthermore, Dr. Ambedkar told Bevarali Nikolas in an interview in 1944: “In every village, there is a tiny minority of Untouchables. I want to gather those minorities together and make them into majorities. This means a tremendous work of organisation — transferring populations, building new villages. But we can do it, if only we are allowed.” (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar: Writings and Speeches, Vol. 17, Part I, p, 441, 350) It is hardly surprising that the Constituent Assembly did not even entertain this impossible demand.

g) The Constituent Assembly also rebuffed another key demand raised by Dr Ambedkar. This concerned his economic policies, which he called “State Socialism”. He wanted all key and basic industries to be owned and run by the State. He wanted insurance to be a monopoly of the State. Similarly, he wanted agriculture to be a “State industry” run on the basis of “collective farms”. “The State shall divide the land acquired into farms of standard size and let out the farms for cultivation to residents of the village as tenants (made up of group of families).”

These ideas of “Nationalisation of Land” were implemented by Stalin in the Soviet Union and Mao Zedong in China. The consequences were disastrous for both countries. Nationalisation of agriculture and industry in India, as advocated by Dr Ambedkar, would have led to economic ruin and social chaos.

Final words. It's of course irrefutable that Dr Ambedkar has made a huge contribution to creating mass awareness about equality and fraternity in Indian society. By giving a shock treatment to Hindu society, he has accelerated the process of eliminating injustice and discrimination against the Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities. It’s also incontrovertible that, as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, he made a praiseworthy contribution to the final drafting of the Constitution -- and all members of the Constituent Assembly wholeheartedly praised him for his weighty contribution. However, the essence of the Preamble and most other defining features of the rest of the Constitution came from the Congress – mainly from Nehru, but also from Patel, Prasad, Azad, and other leaders.

Now ask yourselves: Kya yah Dr Babasaheb ka diya hua Samvidhan hai? Is Dr Ambedkar the Father of the Indian Constitution?

(The writer, who served as an aide to India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is the founder of the 'Forum for a New South Asia – Powered by India-Pakistan-China Cooperation'. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own.)