India’s Caste Question and EWS Quota: BR Ambedkar vs Gandhi’s Idea of Justice

Babasaheb BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi represented the two ends of the political spectrum—particularly when it came to the social and economic questions facing the Indian society, which for Ambedkar, was marked with “graded inequality” of caste groups.
Graded inequality also means treating people as unequal beings based on their caste locations. Gifting the Indian Constitution to the people of India on 25 Nov 1949, his final speech representing the Committee entrusted to draft the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar spoke about this “graded inequality” of caste groups, governed by rules and rituals.
The order of the three—social, economic, and political is significant and symbolic, not accidental. The importance of this order was also recently highlighted in a public lecture by P Sainath while inaugurating the Centre for Human Rights Studies at RV University where I teach.
That the social appears first before the two—economic and political—provides us with a clue to one of the central contradictions between Ambedkar and Gandhi on the question of social justice and destiny of modern India.
Freedom and justice compliment each other. Gandhi felt that political freedom should take primacy over the other two—social and economic, and that once, political freedom is achieved, we can easily address and attain economic and social freedom. But this choice of Gandhi of political over social is neither straightforward nor simple.
For Ambedkar, mind and soul’s emancipation “is a necessary preliminary for the political expansion of the people.” He argued that if power and domination in a society springs from social and religious domains, then reforming them becomes the first and necessary order.
Without social freedom, the graded inequalities will continue to affect the minorities in India. Ambedkar had succinctly asked the Socialists in Annihilation of Caste: “Can you have economic reform without first bringing about a reform of the social order?”
This position of Ambedkar serves not just as a critique of the political man in Gandhi but also of the nationalist discourse in India which gave primacy to political freedom over social justice. Ambedkar, in this sense, belongs to the group of social reformers as Prathama Banerjee highlights in her recent, important work The Elementary Aspects of the Political.
For Ambedkar, the social question was the “first question of modern India," writes Banerjee. This India, Ambedkar argued, is perhaps a nation but not a society because after all, India is a ‘hierarchical network of caste communities sans sociability.
Reservations for minorities are safeguards to correct historic wrongs. It is meant to correct those social injuries that Indian social structure and society impose on its religious and linguistic minorities.
The EWS judgement which paves the path for reservation for socially non-minority groups based on economic criteria, will critically undermine the ethos of social justice in India— a society with a hierarchical social structure. This will pave the path to the persistence and solidification of graded inequalities by excluding the ST, SC and OBCs from its purview.
In his speech, he delivered while handing the constitution, Ambedkar had expressed multiple anxieties. First, was regarding India’s freedom itself and secondly, of India’s constitution. These anxieties were expressed with the misuse of freedom and the power the constitution will grant us, potentially paving the way to dictatorship.
One of the three things he mentioned to maintain democracy was an appeal to not be content with political democracy but instead, seek for social democracy. In order to have and maintain social democracy, Ambedkar opined, one has to recognise liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life and as an inseparable and interrelated trinity.
Ambedkar carefully outlined that “[]…there is a complete absence of two things in Indian Society”. The two absences he was referring to were of equality and fraternity. Continuing his speech, he said, “on the social plane, we have in India a society based on the principle of graded inequality.” Lack of mobility within caste groups shows us that liberty is an ideal at best, and we are far away from achieving it. If these issues weren't solved, he felt that both freedom and the constitution would be lost.
We all know that the “economic” criteria which has now become a primary criterion for reservation with EWS, will capture many other domains of education and employment. Furthermore, there is a danger of turning economic and social disabilities/backwardness as equal types of social inequalities which they are not. It will blunt the very idea of positive discrimination that seeks to grant upward social mobility and social justice. With this judgment, the very idea of justice, “social, economic and political,” is broken at its heart.
What is worse, that even as a policy, EWS is poor and doesn’t really address the issues of our economy. EWS doesn’t really increase the pie, in fact, the share of the pie gets smaller for the disadvantaged. It gives more room for the economically backward who otherwise command higher social status and rank.
This policy also diverts our attention from the real questions and the crisis that our economy is facing, characterised by joblessness and job losses. The real intervention will be to increase the pie—something that American political scientist Barrington Moore Jr. once noted.
EWS is a graveyard of constitutional democracy in India and a “fresh injustice based on past disabilities” for the socially and educationally disadvantaged.
It is an anti-minority and anti-national judgement that goes against the ethos of justice and directive principles of our constitution. Any agreement to this judgement is casteist and essentially a legal promotion of social hierarchy in the name of economic justice. Furthermore, in the guise of economic justice for economically backward non-minority groups, there is an attempt to take political revenge on the real minorities and destroy the basis of social justice in India, which, without reservation for its absolute minorities, is a farce at best and a robust step forward towards an ideal Hindu rashtra.
To conclude with what Ambedkar said: “Turn in any direction you like, caste is the monster that crosses your path. You cannot have political reform, you cannot have economic reform, unless you kill this monster.” EWS breathes new life to this monster.
