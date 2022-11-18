India’s Caste Question and EWS Quota: BR Ambedkar vs Gandhi’s Idea of Justice

Reservations for minorities are safeguards to correct historic wrongs. It is meant to correct those social injuries that Indian social structure and society impose on its religious and linguistic minorities.

The EWS judgement which paves the path for reservation for socially non-minority groups based on economic criteria, will critically undermine the ethos of social justice in India— a society with a hierarchical social structure. This will pave the path to the persistence and solidification of graded inequalities by excluding the ST, SC and OBCs from its purview.

In his speech, he delivered while handing the constitution, Ambedkar had expressed multiple anxieties. First, was regarding India’s freedom itself and secondly, of India’s constitution. These anxieties were expressed with the misuse of freedom and the power the constitution will grant us, potentially paving the way to dictatorship.

One of the three things he mentioned to maintain democracy was an appeal to not be content with political democracy but instead, seek for social democracy. In order to have and maintain social democracy, Ambedkar opined, one has to recognise liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life and as an inseparable and interrelated trinity.

Ambedkar carefully outlined that “[]…there is a complete absence of two things in Indian Society”. The two absences he was referring to were of equality and fraternity. Continuing his speech, he said, “on the social plane, we have in India a society based on the principle of graded inequality.” Lack of mobility within caste groups shows us that liberty is an ideal at best, and we are far away from achieving it. If these issues weren't solved, he felt that both freedom and the constitution would be lost.