Revisiting Ambedkar's Politics: Representation Can Be Indian Govt's Best Tribute

The current regime at the centre also claims that it endorses and executes Ambedkar’s social justice agenda. However, it will be difficult for them to further his political legacy. His politics is meant to establish the Dalit-Bahujan communities as the autonomous arbitrator for power against the hegemony of the social elites.

Though a part of the social justice agenda can be materialised (like, token representation), imagining an organic Dalit-Bahujan leadership at the helm of the state power, is still a distant dream.

Ambedkar organised three political parties in his life span. The first—the Independent Labour Party established in 1936 had a Left-Socialist ideological baggage and raised the issues of poor tenants, agricultural labourers and industrial workers. The party had an impressive performance as it won 11 seats out of 13 reserved constituencies and also won three general seats in 1937’s Assembly elections of Bombay Presidency. However, it had little influence on other regions and the non-Mahar communities kept a distance from it.