Israel-Hamas War: Jawaharlal Nehru and the Palestine Question

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



Over the past couple of weeks, we have witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unequivocal support for Israel in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Following the economic liberalisation of the 1990s, India’s increasing trade and defence dependence on Israel has gradually transformed their bilateral relationship. Under the Modi government, the ideological differences seem to have melted away further.

But a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs last week clarified that India’s expressions of solidarity with Israel do not mean it is abandoning its longstanding advocacy of “a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine.”