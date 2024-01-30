Recalling Pervez Musharraf's Duplicity During the 'War on Terror'

As far as duplicitous statements and promises go, the one delivered by General Pervez Musharraf on 12 January 2002 must be marked as one of the top ones of this century. Virtually every single, solemn promise made by the military dictator to India, the US, and the world during his address to the nation, was broken with impunity.

Pakistan is now paying the price for “harbouring snakes in its backyard to bite neighbours” for decades. But the General has died, missing the opportunity to see his country in near military conflict with all three of its neighbours: India, Afghanistan, and Iran.

Ever since another military dictator, General Zia Ul Haq ousted the then-prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1978 and hanged him, Pakistan has become the incubator for terrorism and terrorist groups of all shapes, sizes and ideologies.

But what General Musharraf attempted and pulled off 22 years ago was truly audacious. What exactly did he do? Here is a brief background of what transpired.