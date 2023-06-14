June, Bhindranwale & Operation Blue Star: The Making of a Frankenstein’s Monster

Veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta who extensively covered the bloodbath in Punjab in the 1980s – the decade of Khalistani terrorism and interacted frequently with Bhindrawale, recalls the build-up to Operation Blue Star in a piece he wrote in 2018: "By May 1984, it was evident that something catastrophic was going to happen at the temple. Intrigue hung heavy in the air as everybody, even Bhindranwale felt insecure. I wrote a story headlined "Temple Intrigue” in the 15 May issue of India Today, describing a string of cases of torture, the assassination of suspected rivals and renegades, and chopped bodies being taken out of the temple and dumped in gutters. A lone woman shot dead Surinder Singh Sodhi, Bhindranwale’s favourite hitman, while he sat sipping tea outside a tea shop near the temple and screamed, waving her pistol, “Maine badla le liya hai (I have taken revenge).” The next morning, two assassins shot the tea-shop owner. Several mutilated bodies then appeared in gunny bags here and there and the local police had a rough time dealing with them, fishing them out of the gutters. One of these, evidently, was that of Baljit Kaur, the Dalit woman who had shot Sodhi because she believed he had killed her husband. Policemen who put together that body said they had not seen evidence of such brutal torture before.”

The ghosts of Bhindranwale and Khalistan suddenly seemed to come alive in 2023 when an obscure person called Amritpal Singh and his band of followers sought to revive the cult of Bhindranwale. Using the Holy 'Granth Sahib' as a shield, Amritpal led a mob that literally invaded and captured a police station in Ajnala in Punjab.