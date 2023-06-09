Rajasthan Polls and Corruption: How Gehlot-Pilot Rift Is a Big Gift to the BJP

Claiming that the ED was "needlessly intervening” in the paper leak case when it was already being investigated by the state police, Gehlot also questioned why the agency took no action in the Sanjivani Cooperative Society scam despite repeated requests by his government. It may be recalled that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is one of the accused in the 900 crores Sanjivani scam that has duped thousands of people of their hard-earned money in West Rajasthan.

Despite the chief minister’s vociferous defense, ED raids have put the Gehlot government in the dock in the public eye. Also, a big buzz has erupted that ED sleuths have found links of two Congress leaders to paper leaks that could create a huge crisis for the party. Congress leaders claim they are not scared by ED raids but Gehlot and State Party Chief, GS Dotasra have warned that the Congress will hit the streets if the ED indulges in unfair targeting.

Congress seems rattled by the Paper Leak saga as it is a highly emotive issue and connects with the future of millions of youngsters. How much traction it draws is clear from the fact that despite Congress attacks, 'ED Raids’ became a top trend on social media. More embarrassingly for the Congress, 'Rajasthan-Youth-With-ED’ was also a top trend for two full days on Twitter!