Why Sachin Pilot is Getting Impatient Over Congress' Indecision On Ashok Gehlot

It should be noted Pilot had especially called local reporters to speak to them about this matter, indicating how this was a well-strategised move. Not only did he imply wrong-doing on Gehlot’s part, for the praise exchanged with PM Modi, but also sought to remind the Congress leadership of the promised disciplinary action. “The rules are the same for all. So, if indiscipline occurred and replies were given, action should be taken,” Pilot said. In September, a show cause notice was issued against Gehlot camp leaders and state ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore for their “grave indiscipline”. It was also said that the AICC observers and the leadership will take a decision on the future of Rajasthan’s leadership soon. But this was back on 25 September, well over a month ago.

Congress sources have said that the party doesn’t intend to “destabilise” anything in Rajasthan until after the Bharat Jodo Yatra passes the state. As per the party schedule, the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is scheduled to reach Rajasthan in the first week of December. The yatra will then continue for 15-20 days in Rajasthan, before moving on to another state. So even if Gehlot is removed from the CM post and replaced with Pilot thereafter, that will leave the latter with very little time to establish himself as the leader-in-command before the Rajasthan assembly elections slated for December 2023.

This is the primary reason behind Pilot’s seeming ‘impatience’-- the need to avoid a Punjab-Channi like incident. In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the CM just a few months prior to the election, not leaving him with much time to assert himself or show enough performance to take the party to the victory. But this is also the concern that the Congress high-command is grappling with: is destabilising the Rajasthan state leadership, so close to the elections, worth it? But Kharge dragging his feet on the decision will not only set the course for the rest of his tenure as the president, but it won’t necessary keep things from simmering to a boil in Rajasthan either.