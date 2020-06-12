Speaking at a press conference on Friday, 12 June, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "destroying democracy" in the country, amidst a pandemic.This comes after Gehlot and his deputy, Sachin Pilot have, over the last two days, accused the BJP of horse-trading to destabilise the government in the state before the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on 19 June.‘All United, Our RS Candidates Will Win’: Rajasthan Dy CM Pilot"At this time, we have to decide who is distributing dard (pain) and who is distributing davaa (medicine)," said Gehlot at the press conference, also attended by Pilot and other Congress leaders, reports NDTV.Reacting to Gehlot's statement, BJP Rajasthan Chief, Satish Poonia, said that he "has been speaking as a man who has become mentally unstable". "His statements reflect despair," he said.The comments from Gehlot came after all the MLAs of the Congress party in Rajasthan and the independent MLAs supporting the government were summoned by the party high-command at a resort in Jaipur amid reports of the BJP trying to lure them to switch parties.Earlier Pilot had said that all Congress MLAs, MLAs who are supporting them from other parties as well as Independents were "all united" and confident of winning the Rajya Sabha vote.Rajasthan Cong Alleges Attempt to Destabilise Govt, Summons MLAs