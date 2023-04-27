Congress Files Complaint Against Amit Shah Over Remarks at Karnataka Rally

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar, and DK Shivakumar filed a complaint in Bengaluru's High Grounds police station against Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah as well as others on Thursday, 27 April, for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred, and maligning the opposition."

What had Amit Shah said? During a campaign rally in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Tuesday, 25 April, Amit Shah said, "If the Congress is voted even by mistake, then it will lead to all-time high corruption, appeasement and all-time high dynastic politics, and the entire state will suffer from riots.”

What has Congress said? Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar questioned how the "Union Home Minister" can say "there will be communal rights."

He added that a complaint has also been filed with the Election Commission of India regarding the same matter.