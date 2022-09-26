Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: Why Are Rajasthan Congress MLAs Rebelling?

Several MLAs have slammed the candidature of Pilot as CM, with some saying that Gehlot should remain as the Rajasthan CM even if he becomes the Congress chief and others saying that if Gehlot were to step down, the next CM must be somebody from their camp.

Rajasthan Minister Subhash Garg said that it was "regrettable" that Pilot was being chosen for the post of CM despite "leading a conspiracy in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the state government" two years ago.

Garg also said that Gehlot must be brought in the loop while deciding the next Rajasthan CM so that they can form the government in 2023, when the next election in the state is scheduled to be held.

On the other hand, Minister GR Meghwal endorsed Gehlot to remain in the post of CM, saying that "he can handle both responsibilities."