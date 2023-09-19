Kota Suicides: Amid New Steps To Curb Stress, 17-Yr-Old's Death Takes Toll to 25

Seventeen-year-old Priyam Singh was a resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh – and had been in Kota for over one year to prepare for NEET-UG.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide.)
Yet another student in Rajasthan's Kota died by suicide on Monday, 18 September – the same day as a 15-member high-level committee submitted a report to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, recommending policy changes to improve the well-being of students in the city.
Nearly a month ago, on 19 August, Gehlot had ordered the formation of the committee under the supervision of Bhawani Detha, secretary of higher education, to recommend policy-level changes that can curb student suicides. The total number of cases stood at 22 then.
Even as the committee is yet to make its recommendations public, FIT spoke to some of the stakeholders to understand the possible solutions underway to control the suicide cases.
A government official, who is a part of the said committee, told FIT that they have recommended "gatekeeper training" to teachers of coaching institutes. They said:
They further added, "Career counselling and awareness about more career opportunities should be provided to students. Orientation to teachers should be mandatorily given on how to deal with students."
In addition, last month, Chief Minister Gehlot had himself recommended that students of Classes 9 and 10 should not be admitted to coaching institutes.
On 28 August, the district administration in Kota had ordered a stay on conducting tests at coaching centres for two months following the death of two NEET aspirants in a span of four hours.
Following the consecutive deaths, Detha even interacted with representatives of coaching centres and hostel associations as well as with the Collector and other officers – and made the following recommendations:
Coaching centre operators to hold half-time classes (three hours) for students every Wednesday and organise other activities for the rest of the day
A committee of subject experts to give recommendations on reducing the course content
An inquiry into the eligibility of counselors
Motivational speakers to be called on a large-scale, and their videos to be uploaded on YouTube
Online forms for students to report problems
A stakeholder from the Kota Hostel Owner Association told FIT that their recommendations to the Detha-led team were also on similar lines.
A weekly holiday for students
Regular recreational activities
They further demanded that at least one counsellor should be appointed in each hostel – and a communication bridge be maintained between hostels/PGs and coaching institutes.
Further, the police have sent a proposal to the government to open a student police station.
SP Sharad Chaudhary, along with ASP Shriman Meena, in a proposal, said the said police station can look into the problems of the students of the entire city.
ASP Meena reportedly said that the police has taken this decision on the basis of data of five years. It will have a full staff of 60, including one DSP, one Inspector, three Sub-Inspector, six ASIs, Head Constable, and Constable.
The administrative officers, social organisations, hostel and coaching people will also be added. Lastly, whether the FIR should be registered or not, the government will decide after seeing the proposal.
Apart from these recommendations, Hindustan Times also reported some other measures that are likely to be recommended.
The process to take refunds from coaching institutes and hostels would be made easier
A permanent students’ cell to be formed for students to reach out to
Spreading awareness about mental health helplines like TeleMANAS
This is not the first time that the Rajasthan government has considered policy-level changes to regulate the running of private coaching centres in Kota. In January this year, the government formulated the Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulations) Bill, 2023, to lay down guidelines about the curriculum of coaching institutes, establishing any new centres, tuition fee, and appointment of teachers, among others.
The objective of the bill stated:
Some major points from the bill included:
Coaching would need to "clarify" their curriculum and the duration for completion of curriculum with the district authority, along with the number of maximum students
Coaching institutes would have to issue an annual prospectus with their tuition fee mentioned on it
All coaching would need to have "arrangements for stress management and control"
Coaching institutes would also have to have policies regarding "fee refund and easy exit"
If any coaching institute violates the guidelines, they will be liable to a penalty
This bill, though was supposed to be tabled in the Assembly this year, faced objections by lawmakers. However, after the 15-member committee's report is tabled, their recommendations may become the basis for new policies for coaching institutes in Kota.
