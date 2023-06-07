Rahul, Modi in US: Diaspora Diplomacy Aside, a Global Ideological War Brews

As usual, the week-long visit of Rahul Gandhi to the United States has triggered a political war of words in India. This visit will soon be followed by a state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he is scheduled to address a session of the Congress, apart from a ceremonial reception in his honour by President Joe Biden at the White House. Naturally, there would be a diaspora interaction; just as Rahul Gandhi has been interacting with the diaspora throughout his trip.

Since polarisation has reached peak levels, two controversies have inevitably followed. The first is, allegations by the Modi supporters that Rahul Gandhi revels in defaming, demeaning, and demonising India outside the country. The authors prefer to stay out of this silly political argument with just one observation: Rahul Gandhi is free to criticise the ruling regime anywhere in the world. Whether it amounts to demeaning India is a subject best left to fierce social media warriors.

Similarly, even before his visit has started, "activist” organisations like the Indian American Muslim Council launched a campaign to persuade the US President to revoke the "state” invitation to PM Modi. The authors would prefer to stay out of even this silly political argument with just one observation: the intense personal hatred nurtured by such "activists” for Modi is both baffling and astonishing.