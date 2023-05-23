In Photos: PM Modi's Australia Visit Kicks Off With Diaspora Events, CEO Meets

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: PM Modi's Australia Visit Kicks Off With Diaspora Events, CEO Meets

PM Modi addressed a massive crowd during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
The Quint
World
Published:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, holds hands with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Monday, 23 May.

|

(Photo: PTI)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center left, and Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese, center right, are welcomed by an Aboriginal man, right, as they arrive for an Indian community event in Sydney on Monday, 23 May.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he delivers his speech during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Monday, 23 May.

PM Modi arriving in Sydney, Australia. This marks his second visit to the country on Sunday, 22 May.

PM Modi meeting members of the Indian community in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, 22 May.

PM Modi meeting members of the Indian community in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, 22 May.

PM Modi with Dr. Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman and Founder of Fortescue Metals Group and Fortescue Future Industries in Sydney, Australia on Monday, 23 May.

PM Modi with Georgina Hope Rinehart AO, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Group, Roy Hill and S. Kidman & Co, in Sydney, Australia on Monday, 23 May.

Indian PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Monday, 23 May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an Indian community programme, in Sydney, Australia on Monday, 23 May.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese are welcomed by an Aboriginal man as they arrive for a cultural event in Sydney on Monday, 23 May.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, shakes hands with New South Wales Premier Chris Mines as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, looks on during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydne on Monday, 23 May.

PM Modi addressing the crowd at an even in Sydney, Australia on Monday, 23 May.

