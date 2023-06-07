‘Divided Diaspora Upsets PM Modi’: What Did Rahul Gandhi Gain From His US Visit?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrapped up his six-day tour of the United States this week, and despite no longer holding a parliamentary position, his visit drew interest from the Indian community in the US and his critics back home in India.

During his three-city tour, which included stops at Stanford University in California and the National Press Club in Washington DC, and following the recent electoral victory of the Congress party over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka.

Speaking to The Quint, senior journalist and political analyst Arati Jerath said that the Congress’ outreach in the US was an attempt to counter the growing wave of support for PM Modi, who has continued to cultivate a strong relationship with the Indian diaspora across the world.