How Modi Govt & Opposition's Tit for Tat Politics is Endangering Parliament

The ruckus that killed the traditional debate on the motion of thanks to the President is another blow for the already endangered institution of Parliament in India. So fierce was the battle to settle scores past and present that both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led Opposition seemed to forget that they were actually striking at the very foundation of the forum that gives them legitimacy as representatives of the people.

The casualty was freedom of speech, with neither the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi being allowed to speak in what is the first major debate of the crucial Budget session.

The guarantee that forms the bedrock of our democracy is enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. It seems to be in danger of vanishing not only from civil society interactions but even from the hallowed chambers of Parliament.