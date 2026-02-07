Explained: Scope of Military Memoirs and 'Permissions' Amid Naravane Book Row

"Clearance has to be taken for anything pertaining to current operations. If it is a very general book, anything of a general nature, you don’t have to take permission. But anything which has security ramifications, you have to take clearance," Lt General (retd) Kamal Davar, former Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency, told The Quint amid the recent controversy surrounding former Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane’s memoir.

General Naravane’s book, Four Stars of Destiny, triggered a sharp exchange in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, 1 February, when Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to refer to The Caravan magazine's piece based on excerpts from the book's unpublished manuscript.

Gandhi held up printed pages from the article and quoted from them to make his case, prompting immediate objections from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) argued that the excerpts had neither been officially released nor verified, and questioned the basis on which they were being cited in the House.