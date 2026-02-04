Naravane Memoir Row: Risks of Militarising Politics & Politicising the Soldier

Such controversies end up slotting veterans into partisan camps, hence opening the floodgate to troll-armies who couldn’t be bothered about the achievements, ranks, or dignities, earned by a military professional.

The accusative inelegance of petty partisan politics could theoretically name and shame an individual (owing to their opinions), even though there is a service rank prefixed to their name. As the truism goes, an individual retires but not the rank; therefore, when a veteran is called out, one willy-nilly degenerates the rank and by that extension, the institution.

Care to not draw a veteran and his/her opinion into a partisan slugfest must be maintained. In this specific case, it is important to remember that General MM Naravane had abided by all protocols and given the book for necessary clearances.

Secondly, the oft-posited but misplaced suggestion that veterans should not give any opinions is also facetious, as they can and must enrich the national debates with their diverse perspectives. To treat them as silent dummies is also an insult to an individual and institution that invests a lot in experiences, training, and measured thinking.

Also, the same levels of alacrity and rule-fronting that are exhibited in downplaying and rubbishing a contrarian opinion by a veteran is never matched in fervour with concerns of impropriety, when a veteran’s opinion is found to be palatable, glorifying, and valorising the dispensation of the day.