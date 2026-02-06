ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image of Rahul Gandhi Speaking to the Press Outside the Parliament Is AI

The image shows several tell-tale signs of being an AI-generated one.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image showing Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaking to the press while being surrounded by parliamentarians and media personnel is being shared on social media.

  • The image is being shared along text which talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi not having a single press conference since coming to power in 2014, while Gandhi speaks to the media often.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

What is the truth: However, the image being shared with the claim is an AI-generated one.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How do we know this?: On carefully observing the image in question, we noticed that some of the logos on microphones pointed at Gandhi were gibberish.

Additionally, the faces of the people in the background, along with hands holding mics and cameras, were distorted.

These are typically signs of images that were made using AI.

To confirm this, we ran the image through three GenAI image detectors.

Hive Moderation's tool showed a 91.9 percent certainty that the image was made using AI.

Sightengine's tool was only 74 percent sure that the image was an AI-generated one.

WasitAI's tool showed high confidence that the image "or significant part of it, was created by AI."

There are similar, authentic visuals of Gandhi's interaction with the media, which can be seen in this video by Maktoob Media.

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared as one of Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters outside the Parliament.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Rahul Gandhi   Press Conference   AI 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×