This Image of Rahul Gandhi Speaking to the Press Outside the Parliament Is AI

An image showing Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaking to the press while being surrounded by parliamentarians and media personnel is being shared on social media.
The image is being shared along text which talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi not having a single press conference since coming to power in 2014, while Gandhi speaks to the media often.
How do we know this?: On carefully observing the image in question, we noticed that some of the logos on microphones pointed at Gandhi were gibberish.
Additionally, the faces of the people in the background, along with hands holding mics and cameras, were distorted.
These are typically signs of images that were made using AI.
To confirm this, we ran the image through three GenAI image detectors.
Hive Moderation's tool showed a 91.9 percent certainty that the image was made using AI.
Sightengine's tool was only 74 percent sure that the image was an AI-generated one.
WasitAI's tool showed high confidence that the image "or significant part of it, was created by AI."
There are similar, authentic visuals of Gandhi's interaction with the media, which can be seen in this video by Maktoob Media.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared as one of Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters outside the Parliament.
