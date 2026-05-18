Why Modi's Austerity Message Isn't Landing With His Core Supporters

The "Modi wave" was seeded in the womb of social media. As social media became a focal weapon in India’s politics, the seed sprouted into a giant electoral brand. New digital spaces were weaponised by "Team Modi" to pounce on the Opposition, ridiculing then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the narrative that India lost a decade of opportunities under the UPA government.

Yet, the proverbial wheel of time turns, and now that very social media is replete with signs of a million mutinies within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s core constituency, particularly the narrative amplifiers.

These signals have been read within the Narendra Modi-led dispensation with caution. And the first visible evidence of apparent distress tumbled out when the Prime Minister himself fact-checked (a rare event in itself) a speculative report of the government mulling a certain measure as a part of the austerity drive.