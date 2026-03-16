UGC Conundrum, Pre-Poll Planning for BJP: What Went Down in RSS' Haryana Meet

That the politics of Hindutva is now taking shelter in politics of doles is ringing alarms in the saffron camp. This risks the rise of the politics of identities on caste, regional, and linguistic themes against the RSS’ vision of a grand Hindu unity pivot.

At the RSS ABPS, affiliates who represent almost all shades of professions in the country have shared their frank views. The message is blunt — the promised prosperity is under clouds of hardships faced by small business units, farmers, the youth, and others.

The brainstorming seeks to cull out an actionable agenda for the party and the government. Signals from the Haryana ABPS of the RSS seek the Modi government to accelerate efforts to fulfil promises of economic prosperity for the masses. If the urgency is missed, Indian politics is now entering an inflection point stage, according to insiders in the RSS, when promises of doles may fail to beat anti-incumbency sentiments.