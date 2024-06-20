Modi's Once Unassailable Position Appears Increasingly Porous

His speeches and public appearances have reinforced this perception, portraying him as a messianic leader capable of delivering India from its myriad challenges. For his rise in 2014, Modi was much of the ‘Chowkidaar,’ implying the watcher and protector of citizens' rights and sovereignty.

By 2019, Modi had transitioned to the role of ‘Pradhan Sevak,’ implying responsibility for galvanising the soil’s and people’s rights along with their aspirations. In 2024, Modi's portrayal has evolved further, with a quasi-divine aura, suggesting a departure from traditional political roles to a more transcendent figure. This portrayal has been both a strength and a weakness, as it has spurred a dedicated base of supporters while alienating others who view his approach as autocratic and divisive.

One notable instance that highlights the dual nature of Modi's rhetoric was his speech in Banswara, where his remarks were stark and confrontational. Such speeches have often drawn criticism for their tone and content, suggesting a style that is more combative than conciliatory. This approach, while effective in rallying the base, has also contributed to a polarising political atmosphere.