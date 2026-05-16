Why Modi's Latest UAE Stopover Could Be His Most Consequential Gulf Visit Ever

India has not been immune from this fallout—dependent as it is on this waterway for at least 60 percent of its energy imports. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently disclosed that oil marketing companies were losing Rs 16,000 crore daily, something the recent fuel price hike aims to somewhat address.

The rupee has fallen to a historical low to touch 95 to the dollar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to take measures to save fuel.

Enormous damage has been wrought to energy supplies not only with the closure of vital transport arteries, but also by damage to energy facilities and infrastructure in the region. Thus, even if the strait reopens now, it will still take a long time to achieve supply and market stability.