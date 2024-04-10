Israel-Hamas War | Netanyahu's Military Quagmire in Gaza

Israel’s campaign in Gaza is standing on the edge of a knife.

On one hand, Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to insist that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will attack Rafah, the last area of the Gaza enclave that now houses over a million people displaced by the military operations in the north. President Biden had warned earlier in March that an attack on Rafah would be crossing the red line drawn by the US.

But Netanyahu insists that the objectives sought by Israel will not be met without eliminating the remnants of the Hamas forces in Rafah.