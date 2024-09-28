Lebanon: With Nasrallah Killed, Israel Has Decapitated Hezbollah

There is little doubt that the Israeli strike on Friday that struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah in the Dahiyeh area of Lebanon's capital Beirut targeted its leader Hassan Nasrallah in his vast underground facility. The action also destroyed some six high-rise apartments.

The Israeli Defence Forces which conducted the strike have announced that he was killed in the attack. Hezbollah eventually confirmed it on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Israelis say that their attacks will continue. Indeed, addressing the UN in New York on Friday, Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed that the campaign would not stop, thus putting paid to hopes of an internationally backed ceasefire.