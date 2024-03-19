How The Quint's Poonam Agarwal Exposed Hidden Numbers on Electoral Bonds

My investigation for The Quint revealed that these electoral bonds actually carried unique alphanumeric numbers which were not visible to the naked eye – they could only be seen under the UV light on the right-hand side at the top corner of the bonds.

For example: the first bond that was purchased on 5 April 2018 carried a unique number OT 015101.

Similarly, the second bond purchased on 9 April 2018 had the number OT 015102.