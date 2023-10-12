Book Excerpt: 'One Nation, One Poll — One Good Idea, Some Hurdles'

(Extracted with permission from India's Experiment with Democracy: The Life of a Nation Through Its Elections by SY Quraishi, published by Harper Collins. Paragraph breaks have been added for readers’ convenience).

The issue of conducting simultaneous elections has been repeatedly raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last two years. The Indian economist and Indologist Bibek Debroy and former Officer on Special Duty for NITI Aayog, Kishore Arun Desai, in a paper addressed to NITI Aayog, had pointed out that apart from the 2014 general election, polls in about fifteen states were held between March 2014 and May 2016.

In some cases, elections to state assemblies were announced within a month of conclusion of elections to other state assemblies.