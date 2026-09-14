Deal-Maker Modi? Decoding NYT's Sudden Praise for India's Foreign Policy

In an article late August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy received a thumbs up from a very prominent US newspaper which has usually been a harsh critic of his governance record. The newspaper reported that faced with US President Donald Trump’s erratic conduct, especially on trade and tariffs, Modi, showing remarkable energy, undertook travels to many countries to stitch ‘deals’.

Equally, many countries’ leaders visited India to “secure access to the world's fastest growing large economy”.

The fact that India was able to successfully steer and find common ground during the BRICS Delhi Summit to issue a Declaration would have been in keeping with the report’s thrust.