India-US Trade Deal: Why Agriculture Holds the Real Leverage

There were no real farmers’ interests involved at any stage of the year-long negotiation drama with President Trump.

India is woefully short in edible oilseed production and imports a lot of edible oils. Indians abroad—and everyone elsewhere—consume GM soybean and GM cottonseed oil without any demonstrated or documented adverse health effects. Farmers stand to lose nothing if US soybean oil is allowed to be imported at zero duty and without non-tariff restrictions.

The same is true of dairy products. All talk of American cows eating non-vegetarian feed and traces of that getting passed on into milk and, in turn, into American cheese and other dairy products, is hogwash. More than 80 percent of India’s population is non-vegetarian in any case. American dairy products would not be able to compete with Indian dairy products. Invoking farmers’ interests in this respect is a false cry.

Corn and cotton imports are non-issues as well.

Indian industry imports American cotton in any case. In most years, international cotton prices are higher than Indian prices, resulting in Indian farmers exporting a lot of cotton. In some years, when they are lower, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) can buy Indian cotton at MSP, as it usually does.

If American corn, hauled across the seas, can give price competition to Indian maize, Indian farmers need not produce corn or maize at all. Moreover, if industry can produce ethanol at rates cheaper than petroleum product imports using American corn, it makes considerable sense to do so.

The hollowness of India’s rhetoric of ‘protecting farmers’ interests’ has been quite exposed after the Interim Agreement with the US. There have hardly been any protests—except from ill-informed political parties—from farmers even after it became clear that India had indeed agreed to liberalise access for American agricultural products and remove non-tariff barriers.