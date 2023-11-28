November, Mandal, and Mandir: The Fall of V P Singh and the Rise of OBC Politics

He was the quintessential Hindi heartland Congress politician when the party was at its towering peak.

Yet, the mother of all ironies is that he triggered political forces that have led to the virtual destruction of the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He wasn’t the prime minster of India for any meaningful length of time, and he died in obscurity. In fact, his government fell this very month in 1990 after a tumultuous 11-month tenure.