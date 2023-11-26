November, Terrorism, and Pakistan: Why The Ghosts of 26/11 Still Haunt Us

With the manner in which terrorists manage to score spectacularly gruesome attacks that butcher innocents across the world, countries have started identifying specific days that will be remembered by posterity as days that singed the soul of the countries.

For the United States, it is 9/11. For the UK, it is 7/7. Israel will forever be traumatised by the memories of 10/7, just as India counts the unacceptable costs of terrorism every year on 26/11.

Too much has been written about 26/11 and its aftermath by numerous analysts, commentators, scholars, and pundits with superior skills than the authors for us to offer any new meaningful insight into this sordid chapter of contemporary Indian history. Yet, since this is the age of “aggregation”, the authors would combine four insights offered over the past 15 years related to 26/11.