October, Singur Crisis & West Bengal: Political Cartwheel That Ailed the Economy

By the turn of this century, the per capita income of West Bengal was three times that of Odisha. In 2022-23, the per capita income of Odisha (Rs 150,776) had surpassed that of West Bengal (Rs 141,373). Just in case, you wanted to know, West Bengal is ranked 21 among Indian states in per capita income.

Bengal and the contemporary history of the state before and after Singur is a fascinating study in political economy. Even before the Left romped to power in 1977, the state had been marred by strikes, violent assaults on entrepreneurs and managers, and a complete disdain for capital.

Once the most industrialised state, Bengal had already started witnessing the flight of capital in the 1970s. That process gathered momentum in the 1980s and 1990s even as the Left exercised a complete stranglehold over all institutions of the state. But after Jyoti Basu made way for Buddhadeb Bhattacharya as chief minister in 2000, there was a churn in the ideologically rigid Left. “Intellectuals” started openly saying that West Bengal badly needed investments, entrepreneurs, factories, and jobs.

In what was considered a daring move back then, the government invited the Salim Group of Indonesia to set up a chemical hub-based Special Economic Zone of the kinds set up in Maharashtra & Gujarat in a place called Nandigram. The TMC, in particular Mamata Banerjee and her then-trusted colleague Suvendu Adhikari led a prolonged protest against land acquisition.