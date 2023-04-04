April, Anna Hazare, And Death of UPA: Lessons For Present-Day Indian Government

(This is Part One of a four-part series that revisits significant historical events or policies and how the lessons learned from them continue to be of relevance in present-day politics and society.)

India was gripped by a strange kind of schizophrenia eleven years ago in early April 2011. On 2 April, Indians were on top of the moon. A towering helicopter shot six by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had enabled India to defeat Sri Lanka in the cricket World Cup final. 3 April was a Sunday and almost the entire country was busy celebrating the famous victory.

Barely had the firecrackers stopped the next day on 5 April that the Gandhian anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare dropped a bombshell. He announced a fast unto death beginning on 5 April 2011 till a new law empowering a Lok Pal was cleared by the UPA regime and passed by the Parliament.