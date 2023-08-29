Muzaffarnagar: When Victims are Asked to 'Settle', Justice Can Never Prevail

The Muslim boy's family, asked to 'settle' the matter outside of the law, is also being asked whether they would break the harmony of the village for the sake of justice.

The family understands the threat hidden in this advice. They have their lives after all.

They have seen the fate of the family of Akhlaq, who was lynched in Dadri. How can they forget the condition of the family of the Dalit woman who was raped and killed in Hathras? They decided to pursue the course of justice and were isolated by the village and are living a threatened life.

There are numerous stories of such lonely fights for justice across the nation, especially among Muslims and Dalits. The family of the boy who was slapped also knows that they will be alone in their fight. They know that society will eventually become their enemy.