'Teacher Said Hit the Muslim Harder': Muzaffarnagar Child Recounts School Horror

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, says she had no intention of making this a communal issue and alleged that the video has been distorted.

"I am handicapped so I can't get up hit a child. That's why I thought I can get other children to give him one or two slaps," she told the media.

Tyagi happens to be the principal of the school as well.

On being asked why she singled out the child for being 'Mohammedan', she said, "I was only telling the other children that Mohammedan mothers go to their parents' home and the child's studies get harmed".

She says she regrets what happened as "the issue got blown out of proportion".