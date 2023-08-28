Case Filed Against Alt News' Zubair Over Tweet on Muzaffarnagar School Incident

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has landed in trouble with the authorities once again over a tweet.

In a nutshell: Muzaffarnagar Police has lodged a case against the fact-checker on Monday, 28 August, for allegedly disclosing the identity of the seven-year-old Muslim boy who was slapped by his classmates on the instructions of his teacher.

Zubair had reportedly posted a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter) but later deleted it.

The FIR against Zubair was registered under Section 74 (prohibition on disclosure of identity of children) of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.