UP Admin Sends Notice to Muzaffarnagar School Where Muslim Student Was Slapped

(A teacher in a Muzaffarnagar school got other students to beat a Muslim child)
(Modified by The Quint)
The Muzaffarnagar school where the teacher Tripta Tyagi got students to slap a Muslim classmate of theirs days ago, has been sent a notice by the education department, stating that it doesn't meet the regulatory standards.
"An inquiry has been done into Neha Public School in Shahpur, Muzaffarnagar and we have found that the school does not meet the regulatory standards and required criteria for certification. Thus we have sent a notice to the school and departmental action has been taken," Shubham Shukla, Basic Shiksha Adhikari, said.
Since the video went viral, the school hasn't been functioning.
Meanwhile, police has been stationed at the house of the Muslim student who was slapped by his classmates on direction of the teacher.
The accused teacher Tripta Tyagi, who is also the principal of the Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar, was seen on video asking students to slap the 7-year-old Muslim boy.
As the student stood crying, his classmates took turns to slap him, as is seen in the video. The teacher was asking the students to "hit him hard" and making comments about “these Mohammedan children.”
The video which went viral was shot by Nadeem, who happens to be the Muslim student’s cousin.
“I had gone to the school for some JCB work... When I went to the class, I saw he is being slapped one by one by the students. I sat there and began recording. The reason you can hear me laughing and agreeing with the teacher in the video is because I didn’t want her to know I am recording,” Nadeem said.
The Muslim student’s father said that he wants justice for his son, who is depressed after the incident. “I have sent him to Meerut to a few relatives’ place to get him checked by a doctor.”
The father said that if justice isn’t met, the family will die. “We want justice. We can’t go anywhere. Where will we go? If we don’t get justice, we will die,” he said.
Farmer leaders Naresh Tikait and others were on Saturday seen getting the other students to hug the Muslim student, in a video. Many opposition leaders have expressed shock and outrage over the incident.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)