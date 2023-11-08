Kamal Nath's Political Dexterity Puts Him in a Different League Within Congress

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



Known for hogging the limelight, the Congress Party's chief ministerial candidate in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, has stolen it again when he recently said in an interview that the doors of Ram Janmabhoomi were opened by the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He also did something that raised many eyebrows amongst politicians and observers of the Congress party and the 'INDIA' alliance, that is, giving an interview to a TV anchor blacklisted by the alliance.

This is not the first time that the 76-year-old Congress veteran has sprung a surprise.