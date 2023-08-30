‘Shivraj, Maharaj, Naraaj’: Infligting Plagues MP BJP Ahead of State Polls?

Almost a month before Scindia joined the BJP, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, or VD, an MP from Khajuraho, was appointed as the state party president.

Backed by the then national president Amit Shah, VD started flexing his political muscles, appointing his supporters on the key organisational posts. While VD was expanding his network, Chouhan had already been out of power for over a year.

Ambitious like any other politician, VD is now aspiring for the top post.

In March 2020, after an intense power struggle and alleged behind-the-scenes dealings, when Chouhan became chief minister for the record fourth time using 22 Scindia-supporting MLAs as his crutches, his wings had already been clipped.