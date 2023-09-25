MP Election: As BJP Winds Up Underwhelming Yatra, There's No Sidelining Shivraj

A lukewarm response to the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatras in Madhya Pradesh should be a cause of concern for the party, given that it is facing a heavy load of anti-incumbency and even heavier infighting among the heavyweights, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Even the presence of the chief ministers of Assam, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and the deputy chief ministers of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, hardly made any difference with respect to the turnout.

And as if that was not enough, more party leaders have quit the saffron party.