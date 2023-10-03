MP Polls: Shivraj Losing Charm & BJP’s Confidence Can Turn Tables for CM Seat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is staring at an uncertain future. The party has shied away from declaring him as the CM face of the party. His pain and anguish at being ignored for the top job was visible in a rally in Sehore recently when he quipped “Aisa bhaiyya nahin milega. Jab mein chala jaunga, tab bahut yaad aaunga (You won’t get a brother like me. When I go away, you will miss me a lot.)

Shivraj is the longest-serving CM of BJP across states in India, 16 years plus and counting. When the BJP toppled the Kamal Nath government in 2020 with Jyotiraditya Scindia’s help, at that time too, there were talks of naming a new CM. However, that couldn’t fructify.