Khargone Hindus Back Shivraj 'Bulldozer' Mama While Demolition 'Victims' Suffer

Another resident, 52-year-old Bondar says that "earlier Muslims used to come here frequently. But not anymore. The path has been blocked with this wall. So there can't really access this area easily."

Besides support for the wall, which was constructed in June 2022, about two months after the riots, there is also general good-will that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government enjoys in how it “dealt” with the rioters.

“This is exactly how rioters should have been treated. In fact in the future too, this is the treatment that should be meted out,” says 25-year-old Badal.

The Khargone constituency had elected Congress’ Ravi Joshi as its MLA in the 2018 elections, but he seems to have lost favor among the many of the Hindu residents. “At this point of time, given what happened in the riots, BJP is what is needed. No other party can act like they can,” Badal emphasises. In July 2022, three months after the riots, BJP won 19 out of 33 wards of the Khargone municipality, whereas the Congress could only win four wards.