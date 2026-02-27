India’s Israel Embrace Comes With Moral Blind Spots

Israel had the world’s sympathy and support in the wake of the massacre of its civilians and the taking of hostages by Hamas on 7 October. But its retaliatory campaign, which has involved relentless bombardment that has reduced 80 per cent of Gaza to rubble and killed tens of thousands, mainly civilians has led to widespread condemnation across the world.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Modi endorsed the Gaza peace plan endorsed by the UN Security Council, saying that India believed it held “the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine Issue.”

The issue is especially salient for India which has long supported the rights of Palestinian and their right to a state of their own. But under the current government, a change seems to be underway.