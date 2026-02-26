'No Cause Justifies Murdering Civilians': PM Modi Addresses Israel's Parliament

advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, on 25 February 2026, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has spoken before the body. During his speech, Modi expressed condolences for victims of the October 2023 Hamas attack, reiterated India’s support for Israel, and endorsed the United Nations Security Council-backed Gaza Peace Initiative. Modi was also conferred the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, the highest honour of the Israeli Parliament, in recognition of his role in strengthening India-Israel relations.
According to The Hindu, Modi condemned the Hamas attack as a “barbaric terrorist attack” and stated, “India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond.” He highlighted India’s commitment to expanding trade, strengthening investment flows, and promoting joint infrastructure development, while also supporting the Gaza Peace Initiative as a pathway to a just and durable peace in the region.
As reported by Scroll, Modi emphasised India’s “consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, with no double standards.” He noted the historical ties between India and Israel, dating back over 2,000 years, and reiterated India’s longstanding support for a two-state solution, advocating for a sovereign and independent Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel.
In his address, Modi stated, “We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond.” Coverage revealed that Modi also drew parallels between the October 7 attacks in Israel and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, underscoring India’s own experience with terrorism and the need for coordinated global action.
“No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism,” Modi said in the Knesset, as quoted in multiple reports.
During the session, Analysis showed that Modi called for sustained efforts towards peace, stating that the Gaza Peace Initiative “holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue.” He also highlighted the importance of the India-Israel free trade agreement under negotiation, which aims to unlock untapped potential in bilateral trade.
Modi’s visit included meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described Modi as “more than a friend, a brother.” Reporting indicated that Modi was received with a ceremonial welcome and that the Knesset was illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag to mark the occasion.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Modi became the first leader to receive the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, which was presented by Speaker Amir Ohana following the address. The award recognises Modi’s exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, “It is a moment of immense pride for every Indian, as it exemplifies our PM’s statesmanship that is shaping bridges between nations for mutual empowerment to advance the cause of humankind for the welfare of all.”
Further details emerged that Modi is among the few world leaders to have received the highest civilian honours from both Israel and Palestine, reflecting India’s balanced approach to West Asian diplomacy. The dual recognition underscores India’s commitment to multifaceted ties with Israel while maintaining support for peaceful resolutions in the Middle East.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Modi’s visit and address were met with both domestic and international attention, with opposition leaders in India questioning the timing of the visit amid regional tensions. Nonetheless, the visit was widely seen as a step towards deepening strategic, technological, and economic cooperation between India and Israel.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.