On Israel’s Genocide in Gaza, Hindutva Has Failed the Test of Humanism

Five lessons emerge from the foregoing discussion.

One: The people of India must compel the Modi government to end its equivocation on the Palestinian issue, stand with the rest of the global community in condemning Israel’s violations of the international law, demand an immediate end to Netanyahu’s war on Gaza, and lend India’s full support to acceleration of the establishment of a free Palestinian state as part of the two-state solution.

Two: There should be an in-depth debate in the Parliament on the Palestinian issue, something the Modi government has deliberately avoided. The Parliament must unanimously adopt a resolution, in the same way that it did in 2003 deploring the US attack on Iraq. Such a resolution would decry any attempt to view the Palestinians’ just struggle through the prism of Hindu-Muslim polarity.

Three: There should be no restriction on, or suppression of, people’s right to protest peacefully on national and international issues—a sacred right guaranteed by the Constitution. India will cease to be a democracy if this were to happen.

Four: True to what India has always been saying, terrorism in all its forms must be condemned. What Hamas did in 2023 was an act of terrorism. What Netanyahu has been doing is also—and a bigger—act of terrorism.

Five: ‘Nyay’ (justice) and ‘Satya’ (truth) have been the cornerstone of Hinduism. All great Hindu saints have extolled the virtues of empathy and solidarity with suffering humanity in every part of the world. None other than Narsi Mehta, the venerable Gujarati saint-poet, proclaimed that a true person of religion is one who shares the pain of others—“Vaishnava Janato Tene Kahiye Je Peed Paraayi Jaane Re”, which was Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan. Hinduism must reaffirm its core principles, which Hindutva has sought to deligitimise.

Now is the time for the Modi government to demonstrate to the international community that it stands for justice on the Palestinian issue. Any further opportunism and ambiguity in this matter would severely undermine India’s moral standing in the world.

