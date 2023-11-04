Maratha Reservation Agitation: Political Calculations of BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena

The volatile issue of the Maratha reservations has turned the tables on the established political players and their politics.

This holds especially true for a section of those in power including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is already facing proceedings under the anti-defection law, as the Supreme Court has directed the state Assembly speaker to decide the fate of 16 MLAs by 31 December.

Manoj Jarange Patil from the backward Marathwada region has emerged as an unlikely hero for the four crore-strong community, the youth of which have become restive for reservations in jobs and education.