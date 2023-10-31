NCP MLA's Home Torched, MPs Resign: Key Developments as Maratha Protests Flare

Residences of MLAs being vandalised, vehicles being torched, lawmakers submitting resignations — Maharashtra continues to be on edge over the issue of reservation to the Maratha community, with protests turning violent in several places and the situation spiralling out of control in Beed and Sambhaji Nagar districts.

Even as the ruling parties - Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - huddle to control the unrest, two MPs of CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have resigned from their posts.

Here are the key developments in the unrest so far: