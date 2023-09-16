Maharashtra Reservation Agitation: Complexities of Maratha-Kunbi Caste Identity

The demand for Maratha reservation has erupted yet again, with Marathwada emerging as the epicenter of the Maratha agitation for the demand of Reservation. This phenomenon could be understood in terms of a psychological factor — the relative deprivation due to the economic backwardness of the region.

This time, the strategy is from ‘Marathwada to Maharashtra’.

Initially, Manoj Jarange Patils' demand was that the Marathas be recognized as Kunbis of Marathwada, in order to avail reservation, which he later demanded for the entire Maratha community.

Prior to this, a vociferous demand for reservation was made in the year 2016, where almost 58 mook (silent) morchas were organized by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, (Maratha Community) across the state.

This was the largest demonstration ever in the state for the aforementioned demand, against which the government was forced to declare reservation to the community following the State Backward Class Commission report, which recommended 16% reservation to the Maratha community.