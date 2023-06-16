Manipur Law & Order Has 'Totally Failed': Union Minister Whose Home Was Attacked

"I am shocked. This seems to be an attempt on my life. The law and order situation in Manipur has totally failed," said Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh, whose house was targeted by a large mob in Manipur's Imphal on Thursday night, 15 June.

"The existing government could not maintain peace. That's why Centre has sent so much protection," Singh was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence for over two months now, after clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki tribes on 3 May.