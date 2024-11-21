Reminder: Treat Exit Polls Like Popcorn

Pollsters talk to the same set of voters. So, why do they give different calls?

There are multiple reasons for disparities. While pollsters go about scientific sampling, voters may or may not respond in the same scientific manner. For example, some voting groups may be less fearful of participating in such surveys, others may not.

Furthermore, some (if not many) voters may actually lie (for whatever reason) to the interviewers. The pollster then needs to make a correction for this and very often uses historical information to do the same.

Against this backdrop, predicting who will win is not easy for the agencies. However, their difference of opinion can still provide key takeaways.

If the NDA wins Maharashtra and loses Jharkhand, as some pollsters suggest, it means that the Ladki Bahin/Maiya Samman scheme has worked in both states. If the NDA wins both states, it means that Ladki Bahin Yojana worked in Maharashtra, but a similar scheme did not work in Jharkhand, which is counterintuitive.

If the Mahayuti wins Maharashtra, it would suggest that issues like agrarian distress, inflation, unemployment, rural distress, corruption, and the Maratha agitation have all been trumped by the Ladki Bahin Yojana and the micro-management of the BJP.

If the MVA wins, like two agencies predicting, then it means exactly the opposite, i.e., that all bread-and-butter issues did matter, and soft bribing of voters does not work.

If the JMM-led alliance wins Jharkhand, then tribal asmita (identity/pride) played a key role which trumped the BJP’s batenge toh katenge narrative. It would establish Hemant Soren as the undisputed leader of tribals.

If the NDA wins Jharkhand, then the BJP’s allegedly divisive politics worked, and the non-tribals consolidated in large numbers behind the BJP.

If the NDA wins both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, then the BJP would be able to prove that the 2024 general elections were an aberration, and PM Modi is back with a bang (especially after Haryana). It would then push forward contentious bills like the UCC, Waqf, One Nation One Election, etc.

If the NDA loses Maharashtra and Jharkhand, then it would highlight that the Modi magic is indeed fading, and unemployment and inflation continue to be big issues as suggested by the results of the general elections.

But treat exit polls like popcorn.

Exit polls remain in the minds of viewers and clients for a longer time than opinion poll surveys. There is, therefore, much more pressure to deliver accurate results. That is where the background of the pollsters matters a lot.

Exit polls quench our curiosity and excitement between the last day of the election and counting day. Even if they are wrong, they provide a catchy start that keeps us hooked till the end of counting day, just like the first scene of a film. It is better, therefore, to think of exit polls as nothing more than popcorn.

(Amitabh Tiwari is an independent political commentator and can be reached at @politicalbaaba on X [formerly Twitter]. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)